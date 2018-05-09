PHOTO: First Glimpse of Adidas' New Juventus Home Kit as Images Are 'Leaked' Online

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

It's the time of year for football fans to get excited about next season's shirts and Juventus' new home kit for the 2018-19 season is the latest one to be 'leaked' online.

The club have retained adidas as their kit manufacturer and have also kept Jeep as their primary shirt sponsor.

Looking at the kit, there are clear differences from last year as the kit is predominantly white with two thick black stripes running down the front.

The back of the shirt is mostly white so players' names and numbers can be clearly visible. The shirt is accompanied by white shorts and white socks.

Football fans have shared their views on Twitter, with the new leaked kit getting mixed reactions from fans. 

'What a fail,' one fan wrote, while another fan seemed more impressed, tweeting: 'Pure sex from @adidasfootball'.

Here's a look at some of the best reactions from Twitter:

The shirt is modelled on the new adidas Climachill template, which has already been used for several World Cup kits including those to be worn by Germany, Argentina and Spain. It also follows the leak of a new Real Madrid kit, which uses the same adidas Climachill template.

Juventus have the chance to end their current season on a high, with the Serie A and Coppa Italia titles both up for grabs. With this new home design getting mixed reviews, we will be keeping a close eye on what the club's away, third and goalkeeper kits will look like.

