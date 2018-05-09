PHOTOS: Champions Man City Team Up With CITC to Launch New Home Kit Ahead of Brighton Clash

Premier League champions Manchester City have unveiled their brand new kit ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, which is said to draw on inspiration from key moments in their history.

Teaming up with the club's foundation, City in the Community (CITC), the Citizens arranged a special launch event ahead of the new kit's maiden outing against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Image by Ben Carter

Participants from the BTEC education programme and KICKS youth outreach football project, as well as players from the amputee and Down syndrome teams, took part in the exclusive launch of the new kit to highlight the important role that the local community has played in City’s success this season.





The Nike Vaporknit kit, which is designed to release excess heat and uses a Dry-FIT technology, has a unique sky blue colourway, with darker stripes along the arms and shoulders of the shirt - it will be worn by both the men's and women's teams.





This midnight navy colour scheme can also be seen on the socks of the new kit, while the Citizens have stuck with their iconic white shorts.

Looks like Leroy Sané approves of the new Manchester City kit! Can’t wait to see this for the first time tonight against Brighton! pic.twitter.com/njGjgPMsfl — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) May 9, 2018

Manchester City will be hoping that they can get their first win in the new kit on Wednesday when Brighton make the long journey to Etihad Stadium.





Although the Premier League title has already been wrapped up, and with Chris Hughton's side now safe from relegation, Pep Guardiola will demand that his team don't ease up on the Premier League's penultimate matchday.