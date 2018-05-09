PHOTOS: Champions Man City Team Up With CITC to Launch New Home Kit Ahead of Brighton Clash

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Premier League champions Manchester City have unveiled their brand new kit ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, which is said to draw on inspiration from key moments in their history.

Teaming up with the club's foundation, City in the Community (CITC), the Citizens arranged a special launch event ahead of the new kit's maiden outing against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Image by Ben Carter

Participants from the BTEC education programme and KICKS youth outreach football project, as well as players from the amputee and Down syndrome teams, took part in the exclusive launch of the new kit to highlight the important role that the local community has played in City’s success this season.


The Nike Vaporknit kit, which is designed to release excess heat and uses a Dry-FIT technology, has a unique sky blue colourway, with darker stripes along the arms and shoulders of the shirt - it will be worn by both the men's and women's teams.


This midnight navy colour scheme can also be seen on the socks of the new kit, while the Citizens have stuck with their iconic white shorts.

Manchester City will be hoping that they can get their first win in the new kit on Wednesday when Brighton make the long journey to Etihad Stadium


Although the Premier League title has already been wrapped up, and with Chris Hughton's side now safe from relegation, Pep Guardiola will demand that his team don't ease up on the Premier League's penultimate matchday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)