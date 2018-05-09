Richarlison ‘Happy’ With Chelsea & Man Utd Links But Still Looking to ‘Work Well’ at Watford

Watford winger Richarlison says he's happy to be linked with Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea but insists he remains focussed on finishing the season strongly with the Hornets.

After a first hit and miss season for Watford, rumours are beginning to circulate that some of the Premier League big hitters are after the young Brazilian.

Speaking to Brazilian TV as quoted by Watford Observer, the winger admitted to reading about interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. Richarlison said: "If it comes, I will be happy. It is a sign that I'm working well here at Watford and that they're keeping an eye on me.

“I want to play, that’s the most important thing for me. On the negotiations, I leave that to the club and the agents."

After an impressive start to his English career, scoring five goals in his first 13 appearances for the Hornets, his form in front of goal has dried up.

This could well be down to the managerial change at the club halfway through the season, or possibly down to the tough nature of the English game, and defenders keeping more of an eye on the young Brazilian winger.

Whatever the reason is, it hasn't stopped some of the Premier League's big clubs keeping a close eye on his progress, nor has it deterred the 20-year-old from keeping his head down and working hard.

He added: "I think I am in a bad phase, the ball doesn't want to go in at all. I've been doing well and the goal isn't coming. I've been through it in Fluminense as well.

“You must be patient that the goal is going to come out at the right time. When the first comes a lot will come, one after another.”

Though Richarlison hasn't publicly declared that he wants to leave Watford, it's somewhat refreshing to hear him admit he's been reading the rumours. He said: "I will not lie. I keep reading the news, but nothing has come to me, unless it got to the club and they did not tell me."