Harry Kane's 28th Premier League goal of the season was enough to secure Tottenham Hotspur Champions League football next season. Despite Newcastle having more than enough chances to win the game, Spurs managed to see the result through and confirm their place in the top four.

With Spurs on top in the opening exchanges, it took almost 10 minutes before the hosts had their first real chance of the game, as Martin Dubravka had to be alert to beat away a dangerous Christian Eriksen free kick.

Newcastle rallied however and had two great opportunities to open the scoring within a minute of each other. Ayoze Perez wasted a great chance, firing straight at Hugo Lloris after doing well to outmuscle Jan Vertonghan in the build-up, before Jonjo Shelvey had Lloris scrambling with a free kick of his own that glanced the Spurs goalkeeper's left hand post.

The Frenchman was however called into action just short of the half hour, needing to be at full stretch to keep out a Jamaal Lascelles header from a corner, while Dwight Gayle headed over moments later despite having the freedom of Spurs' six yard box.

Maurico Pochettino cut a frustrating figure on the touchline, which wasn't helped when Harry Kane fluffed his lines with a great chance on the stroke of half time. Played in following a long kick from Lloris, Kane miscued his effort with only Dubravka to beat in a goalless half that the visitors had the better of.

For their struggles in the first period, it took the best part of five minutes before the deadlock was broken at Wembley Stadium, courtesy of Kane's 28th league goal of the season.

After some cute link-up play on the edge of the area with Heung-Min Son, Kane curled his effort first-time into Dubravka's top left corner to give the home side a lead against the run of play in their quest to secure Champions League football for next season.

Despite Kane's goal, Newcastle continued to threaten throughout the half, and squandered a great opportunity for a deserved equalizer with just under 20 minutes remaining. Entering the fray as a substitute, Jacob Murphy did well to sprint away from Davinson Sanchez before blazing his shot high and wide with only Lloris to beat.

The visitors probed late on to find a leveler, although it was Spurs who went closest in the final moments but Danny Rose could only fire straight at Dubravka, but it didn't matter as Kane's goal was enough to guarantee Tottenham Champions League football at their new stadium for next season.