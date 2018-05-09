Tottenham hosts Newcastle at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, May 9, as the Premier League season winds down.

Tottenham currently sits in fourth place in the league table with 71 points and will look to secure its place in next year's Champions League. Fifth-place Chelsea is just two points behind with two games remaining, so Tottenham will hope to gain all three points at home on Wednesday.

Newcastle could prove to be a formidable opponent, though the 10th-place side has lost its last three matches, with the most recent coming on Saturday against Watford.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match via NBC Sports Gold.