Arsenal Legend's Bitter Comment on Arsene Wenger Photo Provokes Social Media Backlash

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Arsenal fans have hit back at former club captain Tony Adams after a petulant comment on an Instagram photo of Arsene Wenger and Patrick Vieira.

With Wenger's 22 year reign as Arsenal manager coming to an end after Sunday's game at Huddersfield, the Gunners have been paying tribute to their legendary boss with a series of famous photos from his time in charge on Instagram.

Each picture is captioned #MerciArsene with a short description of the image's relevance to Wenger's trophy-laden regime. One photo features Wenger and French midfielder Vieira with the Premier League and FA Cup trophies they won in the 2001/02 season.

🔴 Le double . . . #MerciArsene

A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on

This photo is simply titled 'Le Double' as a tribute to the French pair's achievements, but Adams apparently took issue, commenting: "Just letting you know Arsenal that I was Captain when we won that double but hay not a bad follow on".

With affection for Wenger suddenly returning following his decision to leave the club, Arsenal fans have not taken kindly to Adams' unnecessary comments. 

One commented: "Wenger's the reason he [Adams] could play that long". Adams eventually retired as Arsenal captain in 2002 at the age of 35. 

Another called for Adams' statue outside the Emirates Stadium to be removed, writing: "Get rid of the statue how can this man who claims to be Mr. Arsenal have so little respect, the one thing Arsenal is built upon."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The stupidest thing about Adams' comment is that the photo of Wenger and Vieira was taken at the start of the 2002/03 season - by which time Adams had left the club.

Then again, this is coming from a man who believes that a record of failing at every club he's ever managed would stand him in good stead to be Wenger's successor, so perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised.

Wenger's Arsenal lost 3-1 to Leicester in his penultimate match on Wednesday evening.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)