Arsenal Legend's Bitter Comment on Arsene Wenger Photo Provokes Social Media Backlash

Arsenal fans have hit back at former club captain Tony Adams after a petulant comment on an Instagram photo of Arsene Wenger and Patrick Vieira.

With Wenger's 22 year reign as Arsenal manager coming to an end after Sunday's game at Huddersfield, the Gunners have been paying tribute to their legendary boss with a series of famous photos from his time in charge on Instagram.

Each picture is captioned #MerciArsene with a short description of the image's relevance to Wenger's trophy-laden regime. One photo features Wenger and French midfielder Vieira with the Premier League and FA Cup trophies they won in the 2001/02 season.

This photo is simply titled 'Le Double' as a tribute to the French pair's achievements, but Adams apparently took issue, commenting: "Just letting you know Arsenal that I was Captain when we won that double but hay not a bad follow on".

With affection for Wenger suddenly returning following his decision to leave the club, Arsenal fans have not taken kindly to Adams' unnecessary comments.

One commented: "Wenger's the reason he [Adams] could play that long". Adams eventually retired as Arsenal captain in 2002 at the age of 35.

Another called for Adams' statue outside the Emirates Stadium to be removed, writing: "Get rid of the statue how can this man who claims to be Mr. Arsenal have so little respect, the one thing Arsenal is built upon."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The stupidest thing about Adams' comment is that the photo of Wenger and Vieira was taken at the start of the 2002/03 season - by which time Adams had left the club.

Then again, this is coming from a man who believes that a record of failing at every club he's ever managed would stand him in good stead to be Wenger's successor, so perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised.

Wenger's Arsenal lost 3-1 to Leicester in his penultimate match on Wednesday evening.