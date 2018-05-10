'Fantastic Night for Us': Guardiola Hails Record-Breaking Win as City Make Premier League History

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed an 'almost perfect' Premier League season following his side's 3-1 victory over Brighton on Wednesday night.

In completing the win, the Citizens eclipsed the previous total points haul in a Premier League season (now standing at 97) as well as managing the most amount of goals in a single campaign (now 105).

Guardiola appeared over the moon with his players' achievements, seeming particularly pleased that his side have now officially written themselves into the annals of Premier League history.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“I feel good,” began Guardiola, via the club's official website. “We had to maintain our level to break those records. We had to maintain our intensity. We have 97 points, have scored a lot of goals and won a lot of games, that is a consequence of the season we have done.

“Now we want 100 points and finish this almost perfect season in the Premier League.

“We spoke about history and writing a new page. I cannot forget the 1980s when Liverpool were dominating, with Dalglish and Rush, and United in the 1990s with Sir Alex Ferguson and we are so happy he is out of intensive care.

“Maybe now we are not aware of what we have done. The record will be broken but whoever breaks it needs to do a lot of good things. It’s a fantastic night for us.

“Always we will remember the day we broke the records and it was the night for Yaya. Yaya will always be part of the Club. I felt love in the crowd and the locker room, his speech was amazing - it was a perfect night for us."