Gianluigi Buffon Says Juventus Are 'Men With a Capital M' Following Coppa Italia Triumph Over Milan

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon says he and his teammates have done 'what only men with a capital M can do' following his side's fourth Coppa Italia triumph in succession.

Wednesday night's 4-0 demolition of AC Milan saw Juve lift the Coppa Italia trophy without conceding a single goal in throughout the competition. Veteran goalkeeper Buffon spoke to JTV (via Football Italia) following the victory.

“I’m very proud because we’ve done in seven years what only men with a capital M can do.” 

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

“It’s incredible. At one point in the season, we said, ‘if we want to be monsters, we have to win the Scudetto again try to win the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.'"

Although Juventus suffered disappointment on the European stage, losing in the Champions League quarter finals to Real Madrid, Buffon defended his side and insisted that I Bianconeri had still over-performed this season.

“We didn’t succeed in the Champions League, but we still did something unimaginable.

“I’m also sorry if anyone who isn’t a sportsman and has never tried to stay in a group doesn’t know how many sacrifices, how much energy, how much tenacity and how much damnation it takes to win like we have. It really is incredible."

Buffon also explained his decison to allow teammate Claudio Marchisio to lift the Coppa Italia trophy, an honour typically reserved for Buffon himself as club captain.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

“Letting Marchisio lift the Coppa? It’s a fair gesture because ultimately, I had the honour of being the captain of this team for seven wonderful years, but there were other guys with me…

“Chiello [Giorgio Chiellini] raised the Coppa in previous years and this time around, I wanted Claudio, Barza [Andrea Barzagli] and Stephan [Lichtsteiner] to do it because they’ve made my job easier and they deserve huge credit, so I owed it to them."

On the subject of Juventus' imminent coronation as champions of Italy, which will be sealed with just one point from their final two games of the season, Buffon adopted a more cautious outlook.

“Scudetto? It’s not ours yet, but we’re on the right track. We’re close.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)