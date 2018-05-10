How Many Champions League Titles Has Liverpool Won?

How many Champions League titles has Liverpool won?

By Scooby Axson
May 10, 2018

Liverpool will meet Real Madrid in the Champions League final as they seek their first European title in 13 years.

The final is set for May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine between the English Premier League stalwart and Los Blancos of La Liga.

The Reds seek their sixth Champions League title, having taken home the trophy in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984 and 2005.

Liverpool had runner–up finishes in 1985 and 2007.

