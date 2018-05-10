Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is having quite the season.

The Egyptian speedster was recently recognized as the PFA Players' Player of the Year after a fantastic first campaign at Anfield. And he's now received a bit of charity from home, having collected the Liverpool Player of the Season Award, as well as the First Team Players' Player of the Season Award.

Salah was handed the award at the Reds' Award Ceremony at Anfield on Thursday night, an event which also commemorates their 125th anniversary.

Fans were given the opportunity to vote for the club's Player of the Year, and Salah coming out on top hardly comes as a surprise, given the way in which he set the Premier League alight this season.

The former Chelsea man has scored 43 goals so far this season, registering 31 in the Premier League alone. And he is also on course for yet another personal accolade in the Golden Boot.

Having also won the FWA award this season, Salah is set to pick the silverware up in London on Thursday night as well.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed recognition as the club's Young Player of the Season after a stellar personal campaign in which he's made 29 appearances. And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Champions League strike against Manchester City won the Goal of the Season Award.

Welsh winger Harry Wilson - on loan at Hull City - took home the Academy Player of the Season Award after a remarkable spell at the KCOM Stadium, having joined the Tigers in January.

The 21-year-old scored seven goals, along with three assists, in just 11 starts and will hopefully earn a place in Jurgen Klopp's first team next term.