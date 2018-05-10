Rafael Benitez Claims Newcastle Were Hard Done by Following 1-0 Defeat to Tottenham

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez insist his side were denied two penalties in their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Harry Kane's 28th Premier League goal of the season was enough to condemn the Magpies to their fourth consecutive league defeat. However, the visitors arguably had the better of the chances, with Benitez claiming his side should've been awarded two spot kicks for challenges on Matt Ritchie and Ayoze Perez.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "I think we had 14 attempts against Tottenham at home, and two penalties not given, so I think we deserve something here. Today we are doing almost everything well, against a good team, but two decisions, when you see the replays, it's a pity."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Despite the defeat, Newcastle caused their hosts problems throughout the game, going close when Jonjo Shelvey hit the post in the first half from a free kick, as his manager talked up his chances of making Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad for England this summer.

Asked about his chances of making the England squad, Benitez replied: "I think so, I think he's a different kind of midfielder. So I am sure that when you talk about the squad, different players can give you different options in different games."

📸 Jonjo Shelvey is pictured coming mightily close to opening the scoring during the first half at Wembley - but his free-kick came out off the post.



Stay tuned for second-half updates of Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/6NVjDcbzKu — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 9, 2018

Now with only a home game against Chelsea left this season, Benitez praised both his players and the fans after Newcastle avoided relegation upon their return to the Premier League, which could even end in a top half finish should results go their way.

Benitez concluded, stating: "It's an amazing season for us, to be safe with five games to play, it means a lot. You can see a lot of teams fighting to avoid relegation, and we can watch the tele and see the games.

"The fans are amazing, and the relationship between fans and players this year is one of the factors why we've been safe."