Rafael Benitez Claims Newcastle Were Hard Done by Following 1-0 Defeat to Tottenham

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez insist his side were denied two penalties in their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham

Harry Kane's 28th Premier League goal of the season was enough to condemn the Magpies to their fourth consecutive league defeat. However, the visitors arguably had the better of the chances, with Benitez claiming his side should've been awarded two spot kicks for challenges on Matt Ritchie and Ayoze Perez.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "I think we had 14 attempts against Tottenham at home, and two penalties not given, so I think we deserve something here. Today we are doing almost everything well, against a good team, but two decisions, when you see the replays, it's a pity."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Despite the defeat, Newcastle caused their hosts problems throughout the game, going close when Jonjo Shelvey hit the post in the first half from a free kick, as his manager talked up his chances of making Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad for England this summer.

Asked about his chances of making the England squad, Benitez replied: "I think so, I think he's a different kind of midfielder. So I am sure that when you talk about the squad, different players can give you different options in different games."

Now with only a home game against Chelsea left this season, Benitez praised both his players and the fans after Newcastle avoided relegation upon their return to the Premier League, which could even end in a top half finish should results go their way.

Benitez concluded, stating: "It's an amazing season for us, to be safe with five games to play, it means a lot. You can see a lot of teams fighting to avoid relegation, and we can watch the tele and see the games.

"The fans are amazing, and the relationship between fans and players this year is one of the factors why we've been safe."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)