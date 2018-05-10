Tottenham Fans Vent Frustrations as Lucas Moura Is Left on the Bench for Crucial Newcastle Clash

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans watched on as their side struggled to a 1-0 win over a resolute Newcastle United side and wondered: What does Lucas Moura have to do to get a game?

Spurs needed to beat Newcastle to ensure their place in the Champions League next season, or risked leaving it until the final day where Chelsea had the chance to overtake them. Mauricio Pochettino's men struggled the find a breakthrough and once again were not at their best. 

Harry Kane was on hand to help his side limp over the line after he scored the only goal in the second half. 

As Spurs looked fresh out of ideas, £25m January signing Lucas Moura sat on the bench but was not brought on once again by the Spurs boss. 

As one of Tottenham's most technically gifted flair players, Lucas gives Spurs something different in attack but was again not involved. Many Spurs fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations over the Brazilian not being given a chance.

Since joining Tottenham in the January transfer window from Paris Saint-Germain, Lucas Moura has only managed five Premier League appearances. Four of those came as a substitute. 

Tottenham left it late to confirm their place in the top four, which begs the question why Mauricio Pochettino did not make many changes or give more chances to his latest signing. Spurs could be planning a squad overhaul in the summer, so if he survives a summer exodus, Lucas could see his minutes for Spurs increase next season.

