Tottenham Fans Vent Frustrations as Lucas Moura Is Left on the Bench for Crucial Newcastle Clash

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans watched on as their side struggled to a 1-0 win over a resolute Newcastle United side and wondered: What does Lucas Moura have to do to get a game?

Spurs needed to beat Newcastle to ensure their place in the Champions League next season, or risked leaving it until the final day where Chelsea had the chance to overtake them. Mauricio Pochettino's men struggled the find a breakthrough and once again were not at their best.

Harry Kane was on hand to help his side limp over the line after he scored the only goal in the second half.

As Spurs looked fresh out of ideas, £25m January signing Lucas Moura sat on the bench but was not brought on once again by the Spurs boss.

As one of Tottenham's most technically gifted flair players, Lucas gives Spurs something different in attack but was again not involved. Many Spurs fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations over the Brazilian not being given a chance.

Why doesn’t Poch use Moura? Skill, pace, direct everything we are missing right now #COYS — Kettering Spurs ⚽ (@leetuffin) May 9, 2018

Danny Rose set to come on to replace a struggling @VictorWanyama - not sure how Poch is setting this one up - Lucas Moura must be thinking what he has to do to get game time #COYS — Tottenham Transfers (@FootballOllie) May 9, 2018

I hope Lucas gets a better shot next season, he clearly brings something different to the attack. He goes at people and he's not afraid to have a pop. All he needs is more game time and he'll get it right. #COYS — Taz Siddiqui (@FishInDistress) May 10, 2018

Moura must be sitting there thinking to himself if he can’t get a game in this Spurs midfield based on that first-half performance than what was the actual point in moving to us.



Surely he has to come on soon for Sissoko in this second-half if we don’t score early.#THFC #COYS — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) May 9, 2018

What does Lucas Moura need to do to get a game? — Steve Poole (@winster1972) May 9, 2018

However Poch needs to sit down with Levy & lay it out on what he needs. Toby, Dembele are going to be huge holes to fill & we have to sort put this 2nd striker issue. Plus why is our 2nd joint highest purchase not getting near the team. The exclusion of Moura is strange #COYS — Buzzer (@MarkBuzzB) May 9, 2018

Since joining Tottenham in the January transfer window from Paris Saint-Germain, Lucas Moura has only managed five Premier League appearances. Four of those came as a substitute.

Tottenham left it late to confirm their place in the top four, which begs the question why Mauricio Pochettino did not make many changes or give more chances to his latest signing. Spurs could be planning a squad overhaul in the summer, so if he survives a summer exodus, Lucas could see his minutes for Spurs increase next season.