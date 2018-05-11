Departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has predicted that Premier League football will be shunted to midweek slots as a 'European Super League' dominates the weekend schedule in years to come.

In what was the Frenchman's last ever press conference as Arsenal manager, Wenger looked to the future, speculating on the subject the idea of a continental 'super league' - an idea he called 'the next step' for top level football.

“The next evolution? Maybe I will see you in a few years and you will certainly have a European league over the weekends,” Wenger said (via The Guardian).

“A domestic league will certainly play Tuesday, Wednesday. I think that is the next step we will see.”

The Telegraph report that "secret meetings" between league executives have taken place over the years to push the agenda of a 'super league', but the notion is a controversial one in England, where the Premier League reigns supreme. Indeed, Wenger also noted that England's top tier had become “the world championships” of domestic football.

Wenger spoke on a range of topics in front of the assembled press and, answering the question of which result would he change if he could, claimed “the last pain is the biggest one” - referencing his side's Europa League semi final exit to Atletico Madrid last month.

He added: "The Champions League final [defeat to Barcelona] was 2006, 12 years ago. But my last pain, the last big defeat, is that [Atletico Madrid]."