Jurgen Klopp Sends Incredible Message to Liverpool Youngster and the Media During FWA POTY Awards

May 11, 2018

Jurgen Klopp sent out a remarkable tribute to the media during the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year Awards on Thursday evening; hailing them for their role of Rhian Brewster's story. 

The 18-year-old Liverpool player played a pivotal role in England lifting the Under-17 World Cup last year, securing the tournament's Golden Boot in the process, but it was his actions following that which placed him firmly into the minds of the British public. 

During an interview with The Guardian, the youngster spoke frankly about his experiences of racism in football - sparking an in-depth discussion in the country's media. 

And on a night where Mohamed Salah picked up yet another accolade; just hours after scooping Liverpool's Player and Players' Player of the Year Awards at Anfield, Klopp instead decided to turn his focus towards Brewster, whose story shone a light on the difficulties black footballers still face with a pre-written message which was read out during the ceremony. 

“Aside from Mo - I have another member of my team with you all this evening - and his presence is - I believe - recognition of the importance of your industry: writing and journalism,” the German's letter read, as quoted by ESPN

“Rhian Brewster is just 18 years old. During the past 12 months, Rhian has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in English football. 

"He has grown and risen in status at Liverpool. He won the World Cup for your country at his age level - he won the Golden Boot at that very same tournament. He made his family, his friends, his club and his country proud in doing what he did on the football pitch.

"But it was away from the football pitch - and instead in the pages of a UK newspaper - where Rhian made an even bigger impact on the game we all love and even a significant impact on society.

“Aged just 17 at the time and at his own behest - albeit with the support of his family and friends plus the support of the incredible academy staff at Liverpool - he sat and spoke about racism in modern football with the same power, command and composure that he shows when playing.

“The newspaper who carried the original story was then supported by other journalists - and other publications - many of whom I am sure are in the room tonight in making sure Rhian's voice was loud and clear in articulating that racism and discrimination still exists and persists in our game.

“That it takes a 17-year-old boy to do this is as frustrating and depressing as it is inspirational and uplifting.

"That many of you in the room were so supportive in spreading his message is testimony to journalism in this country.”

