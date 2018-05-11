Marco Verratti Welcomes Rumours Linking 'Great Players' Like Man Utd's Paul Pogba With PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti says that any additions to the French champions' squad will be welcome, and indicated that he would be happy if Paul Pogba were among them.

Verratti was absent with a groin strain as PSG beat third division side Les Herbiers on Wednesday evening to clinch a domestic treble of Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.

But Les Parisiens struggled in European competition again this season, eliminated at the last 16 stage of the Champions League by holders and finalists Real Madrid.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Thomas Tuchel is expected to take over from Unai Emery as manager at the Parc des Princes this summer, with the main target of making PSG a force to be reckoned with in Europe.

The capital club have been linked with a number of players including AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manchester United midfielder Pogba, and Verratti says that he would be happy with any new signings that make the squad stronger.

"I think it's normal for all the big players to come to the PSG because here there's a big project like few in Europe and a really competitive team, and then the city is incredible," Verratti told La Gazetta dello Sport.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"To win something important, the club have to decide how to reinforce the squad. Whoever comes to us will always be welcome, but will also have to give their best."





Asked specifically about Pogba, Verratti said: "It's easier to play with great players of his caliber."





Pogba joined United for a then-world record fee of £89m in 2016, but he has struggled to replicate his Juventus form at Old Trafford, with just six goals this season.

Other target Donnarumma has played with Verratti for the Italian national team.