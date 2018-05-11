Nabil Fekir Opens Up On Potential Lyon Exit as Liverpool Links Continue to Rumble On

Lyon star Nabil Fekir could create quite the stir in the market this summer after the season he's had in Ligue 1.

The Frenchman is understood to be wanted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. And all three of these clubs could make offers when the transfer window reopens.

Nabil Fekir to Liverpool reports "are false", according to the player's father. "He wants to play CL football with his formative club," he told @oetl. #LFC — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) May 10, 2018

Reports have made claims of the Reds already agreeing a £60m deal to get the player on their books, while Jose Mourinho is believed to be looking to offload Anthony Martial in order to accommodate the prolific attacker.

With leagues around Europe set to complete their respective campaigns in short order, rumours surrounding the 24-year-old have been rife. And the player has now given the biggest hint of an exit, per French publication L'Equipe.

"The president told me, like he told everyone else when they signed their contracts, that we have the possibility to talk whenever I want to leave," he claimed. "Nobody signs for life in a club. It doesn’t work like that."

The player's father, though, has denied the claims of an agreement over a summer move to Anfield, as well as a meeting with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

“Nabil in Liverpool, that’s wrong," Mohamed told Lyon's official website this week. “I hear there are arrangements, stuff like that. I was surprised. I can deny this information right now. It’s not true. Otherwise Nabil would have told me right away, we are very close.

“I can guarantee you that he never met him [Klopp]. His dream is to play in the Champions League with his boyhood club.”

While Fekir has hinted that he could exit Lyon, he made sure to note that he still has two years left on his deal and will leave his future up to 'destiny.'

"I don’t have a free pass to leave," he added. "I have a contract until 2020. I’ll let destiny handle the rest."