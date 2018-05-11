PHOTO: Manchester United to Wear Stunning Third Kit Made From Recycled Ocean Plastic Next Season

Manchester United will break new ground next season by becoming the first Premier League side to don a football shirt from the adidas Parley initiative.

The Red Devils' third kit, which takes inspiration from the club's 1968 offing on the 50th anniversary of the club's first European Cup win, is made in association with Parley Ocean Plastic; an organisation that addresses major threats towards the oceans by reusing recyclable ocean plastic.

"We are working with Parley to prevent plastic entering our oceans and transform it into high performance sportswear," adidas state on their official website. "Spinning the problem into a solution."

The navy blue shirt with matte gold trim, including a colourised Manchester United crest, is the first item to be created by adidas alongside Parley to featuring in the English top flight, with the sports manufacturer using the same materials for MLS side Atlanta United.

The colour scheme takes inspiration from the royal blue kit worn by Sir Matt Busby’s men in their victory over Benfica at Wembley in May 1968, where the Red Devils became the first English outfit to conquer Europe.

"It’s great to be able to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club’s first European Cup win," Group Managing Director Richard Arnold told the club's official website.

"This jersey represents an important moment for our club - when we became the first English team to win the competition.





"Adidas continues to demonstrate how forward thinking they are. We are all acutely aware of the threat of plastic to the environment and we are delighted to be able to raise further awareness with this recycled kit, which I am sure the fans will love."





The cost to be part of the new era of footballing attire is not cheap, however, with adidas currently advertising the authentic third jersey for £109.95.



