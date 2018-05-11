Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 38

It's the final gameweek of the 2017/18 Premier League season and what a year it's been.

We take a look at the players who are hot and those who are not, as us Fantasy Football players have one last shot at overtaking our mates and colleagues and securing the bragging rights all summer.

Goalkeepers





Who's Hot





David de Gea - The Manchester United stopper has been widely acclaimed as one of the best shot stoppers in the world and will be looking to cement his place between the sticks for Spain in the World Cup with a fine performance at home to Watford this weekend.





Ben Foster - Foster has kept three clean sheets in his last four games for West Brom. He will be playing for pride and aiming to end his season on a high, despite relegation. Also making a late push for a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

Stu Forster/GettyImages





Who's Not





Martin Dúbravka - Newcastle have conceded in each of their last six Premier League games with Dúbravka between the sticks and this bad defensive run seems unlikely to come to an end when they host fifth-placed Chelsea on Sunday.





Petr Cech - 35-year-old Cech conceded three goals away at Leicester earlier this week and will face a Huddersfield side who will be attacking with freedom to express themselves after securing their Premier League safety.

Julian Finney/GettyImages





Defenders





Who's Hot





Chris Smalling - Currently the most in-form defender according to the Fantasy Football form guide, having picked up 39 points in the last six weeks. Man Utd host Watford this weekend and this is Smalling's last opportunity to catch Gareth Southgate's eye.





Cesar Azpilicueta - Chelsea's Mr Reliable has racked up 177 Fantasy Football points this season and has every chance of impressing once again as his side travel to Newcastle United.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Who's Not





Wes Morgan - With Morgan at the heart of their defence, Leicester have conceded eight goals in their last three Premier League games, including a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Crystal Palace. Morgan will be tasked with handling Harry Kane at Wembley this weekend.





Kyle Naughton - Has been on the losing side of the last three games he's played as part of the Swansea defence and scored an own goal against Everton last month.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages





Midfielders





Who's Hot





Raheem Sterling - Sterling has racked up 44 points in last six weeks, putting him second in the form guide and has picked up the fourth highest number of points throughout the entire season. He will be relishing this weekend as Man City travel to strugglers Southampton.





Christian Eriksen - In-form Tottenham man Eriksen will almost certainly start at home to Leicester this weekend and is likely to find himself up against inexperienced central midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who has recently been promoted to Leicester's first team squad.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Who's Not





Sam Clucas - Former Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas has looked out of his depth for the Swans in recentweeks and will need to help his side pull of a major miracle against Stoke City if they are to avoid relegation this weekend.





Dusan Tadic - Southampton midfielder Tadic has failed to score in his last two games for the Saints, when they were calling upon him, and has been substituted on both occasions.

Stu Forster/GettyImages





Strikers





Who's Hot





Kelechi Iheanacho - Despite being on a poor run of form for some time, former Manchester City man Iheanacho put in an outstanding display throughout Leicester's 3-1 victory over Arsenal earlier this week. He is proven he can perform against high calibre opposition, just in time for Leicester's trip to Tottenham.





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Former Dortmund star Aubameyang has scored three goals in his last two Premier League games, including a brace against high-flyers Burnley. He will be looking to add to his tally against Huddersfield this weekend.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Who's Not





Callum Wilson - Bournemouth frontman Wilson has failed to score in his last 12 Premier League appearances, with his last goal coming in a 3-0 victory against Chelsea on 31 January. His side face a tough final day challenge against seventh-placed Burnley.

Tammy Abraham - Without a goal in Swansea's last five Premier League games, the youngster on loan from Chelsea has let the Swans down when they needed to call on him the most.