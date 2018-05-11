Real Madrid's Nacho Fernandez Defends Teammate Sergio Ramos Following Sevilla Defeat

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Sergio Ramos is never far from the action at both ends of the pitch for Real Madrid, both for the right and wrong reasons, and Los Blancos’ defeat away to Sevilla on Wednesday saw another occasion in which the Madrid captain made all the headlines.

Ramos was once again subjected to a hostile reception from the Seville natives, who have given him a consistently rough welcome back to the ground since he left the club for Los Blancos in 2005.

The defender was also heavily involved in the action on the pitch on Wednesday, deflecting in Sevilla’s third goal in Madrid’s 3-2 defeat, and missing a penalty before later tucking away another effort from the spot late in the match.

The 32-year-old’s defensive partner Nacho has come to his captain’s defence. Via Football Espana, Nacho said of Ramos: “Things always happen to him here, it’s his home, but I think Sevilla fans have a lot to thank Ramos for.”

Nacho went on to draw the positives from his side’s display on Wednesday despite the disappointment of defeat in Seville. He continued: “We started well, dominated possession and had chances, although at the start of the game they were not clear, but we played well.

“The problem was the two goals that came in two moves. For sure, we missed intensity in those moves, but we were dominating and they were stuck inside their own half. The only time we were not up to speed was in those two moves.

“But we played well as this is a difficult stadium to come to. At the end of the day we had chances, missed a penalty, and lost because of small details”, Nacho summarised.

Real Madrid next face Celta Vigo on Saturday in their quick fire succession of La Liga fixtures ahead of the all-important Champions League final showdown with Liverpool in Kiev at the end of the month. 

