Dortmund Star Slams Ousmane Dembele's 'Bad Style' in Forcing Move to Barcelona

By 90Min
May 12, 2018

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller has taken a fresh hit at Barcelona wonderkid Ousmane Dembele after the attacker forced through a move to the Spanish giants last summer. 

The 20-year-old's departure from Dortmund last season in a deal worth €105m, plus add-ons, ended on a sour note after Dembele refused to train with the German outfit in order to push through his move.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

His actions proved distasteful in the eyes of the 20-year veteran as he told ESPN: "You just don't walk out on a club like that.


"It caused incredible turmoil that couldn't be calmed by anyone. This is a team sport -- football is not tennis. He didn't even collect his boots. That's ridiculous."

Dembele's first, and last, year with Dortmund saw the youngster score eight goals and provide 18 assists, but despite his on-field prowess it was his off-field conduct which resulted in a suspension by the German club and a taint on his reputation. 

Despite being involved in football for over two decades, Weidenfeller claimed he had not seen anyone act like Dembele in search of a move. 

"Before this, I could not imagine something like this existed," he added. "Dembele, at the age of 19, was given the opportunity to make a name for himself at Dortmund.

"It was here that he turned himself into a player Barcelona wanted to buy - but rather than being thankful he decides to leave the club by staying at home, going on strike, abandoning his teammates. That's just bad style - no manners."

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

With Weidenfeller himself set to leave Dortmund following the club's trip to America after hanging up his boots, the 37-year-old admitted he could understand a young player's desire to move once approached by a 'big club'. 

He added: "It's OK. But if you make that decision [to leave], there are other options. You try to find a solution which works for all sides."

Despite throwing his toys out of the pram to force through a move to Camp Nou, Dembele has struggled to cement his place in Barcelona's star-studded lineup following a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury. 

With just 21 appearances to his name this season, reports have surfaced linking the 20-year-old with a loan move, potentially to Liverpool as manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be 'obsessed' with the attacker. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)