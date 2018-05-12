Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

Huddersfield Town will host Arsenal at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday afternoon in what will be Arsene Wenger's final game in charge of the Gunners after 22 years of service.

Having secured their Premier League safety during the week, thanks to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, Huddersfield fans will be in a celebratory mood this weekend and will look to cap off what has been a promising debut season in the Premier League in style.

As for Arsenal, their hopes of a top four finish faded quite some time ago. However being the only team in England's top four divisions not to win a point away from home in 2018, they'll be determined to put that right and get something out of the game for their legendary boss.

Classic Encounter





Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield Town (November 2017)

It was the first time the two sides had met in England's top flight since 1972, and it was an occasion Huddersfield fans will surely want to forget.

A very long afternoon for the visitors summoned after Alexandre Lacazette put the Gunners in front after just three minutes. The Terriers were able to hold out until half time, but the onslaught continued after the hour mark, where three goals in the space of four minutes from Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil put Arsenal in cruise control. Now Chelsea man Giroud then bagged his second goal of the game, with just three minutes left on the clock, to complete the route.

Key Battle





Cristopher Schindler vs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Perhaps the most dangerous player on the pitch come Sunday will be Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Since his arrival in January, he's scored nine goals and contributed four assists in just 12 Premier League appearances and has become a fan favourite with the Arsenal contingent.

The man who will likely be tasked with stopping the Gabon international will be Cristopher Schindler. The German has played in 36 of Huddersfield's 37 Premier League games this season - starting in all 36 games - and has been a key reason why the terries were able to secure their Premier league survival.

However, after stellar displays against Man City and Chelsea he will have his work cut out on Sunday if he is to keep the striker quiet. The former 1860 Munich man has kept nine clean sheets so far this season.

Team News

Huddersfield will still be without Elias Kachunga and Danny Williams, who both continue to recover from ankle injuries, as well as Michael Hefele who is set to miss out due to a knee problem. However in more positive news for Terriers fans, Tom Ince could return to the starting lineup having recovered from his hamstring issue.

As for Arsenal, Konstantinos Mavropanos won't be available for selection as he serves the one-match ban he picked up for his red card in their last outing, while Mesut Ozil looks unlikely to feature in Wenger's send off due to an ongoing back issue.

On the plus side, both Jack Wilshere and Lacazette could return to the squad having both sat out Wednesday's game defeat to Leicester.

Prediction





Having already secured their Premier League status for next season, Huddersfield no longer have anything to play for and will be in a party mood on Sunday afternoon.

In contrast, Arsenal may not have anything left to play for in terms of league position, but they will want to send Wenger off with a win in his last game.





Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Arsenal