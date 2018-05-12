Liverpool may have just received a welcome boost in their quest to strengthen their squad for next season.

The Reds, now on the brink of winning the Champions League for the first time since 2005, are keen on adding quality and depth in the summer and have been linked with several players as the transfer window looms.

Juventus and Germany star Sami Khedira is reported to be one of them, and the 31-year-old could be on the move this summer, despite still having a year left on his deal in Turin.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the German has told the club's directors that he's intent on moving on in the summer and wants to play in the Premier League.

The Reds are likely to go for midfield reinforcements this summer, with Emre Can looking set for the exit - and quite possibly Juventus.

The midfielder has so far failed to agree on new terms with the Reds and with his deal set to run out next month, he could be playing his football elsewhere next term. The Reds, however, have reportedly not yet given up hope of keeping hold of the Germany star.

Reports claim that Can requested a release clause in his new deal, but the club's board rejected it as they don't want to encourage other players to demand such when negotiating new terms.