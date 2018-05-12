Liverpool Dealt Fresh Injury Blow to Star Winger Ahead of Crucial Final Day Clash With Brighton

Liverpool have been dealt yet another injury blow ahead of two season defining games as Sadio Mane has picked up a "fresh problem" ahead of the final game of the Premier League season against Brighton.

The Reds need at least a draw against the Seagulls at Anfield on Sunday to secure a fourth-placed finish and back-to-back seasons in the Champions League, but Jurgen Klopp could be without one of his star men for the occasion.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Mane, who has netted 19 goals and provided eight assists so far this season, picked up a fresh knock in the defeat to Chelsea last time out which has forced the winger to miss several training sessions this week.

The 26-year-old did take part in a warm-up session with the remainder of the senior squad at Melwood on Friday but failed to take part int he main session, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Asked if Mane would be fit, Klopp told reporters: "We will see. It is not the same injury. It's a fresh problem."

About time people started to show Sadio Mane some respect!

He had a small slump before Xmas but now he’s back to his best just in time for the final.

Fingers crossed his injury is minor. Desperately need. If you can’t see that then you know nothing about football #LFC — Liverpool To My Core 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@LFC_Belief) May 12, 2018

The Senegal international was forced to sit out of Liverpool's scoreless draw with Stoke after picking up an injury against Roma at Anfield, but Mane's latest absence will come as a major blow for Liverpool as they look to tie up fourth place and head into the Champions League final brimming with confidence.

The news comes as the Reds' injury ward shows no signs of dissipating as Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined for the remainder of the season, whilst Emre Can's back issue continues to result in inconclusive findings.

The German is facing a losing battle to be fir for the Champions League final on May 26, Klopp added: "I cannot and I don’t want to close the door on him.

"Of course it would have been better if he had come back on Monday and said ‘all fine, let’s start’. That would have been three weeks [to the final]. Now there’s less time but we will see."

Although Liverpool will feel Mane's absence, should he miss Sunday's clash, the club are unlikely to risk the winger should it result in further fears over his fitness to play in Kiev.