Liverpool Fans Conjure Up Plan on Social Media to Cover Sadio Mane's Loss Against Brighton

Liverpool appear to have been dealt a major blow following an injury to Sadio Mane ahead of the Reds' final Premier League game of the season, and whilst the Anfield faithful are duly frustrated and fearing the worst, there is seemingly already a plan in motion to cover his loss.

Jurgen Klopp's men face two season defining games in the next two-weeks, firstly to secure a top four position against Brighton - where avoiding defeat will confirm their position - before having a chance to secure the club's sixth European Cup against Real Madrid.

Liverpool Dealt Fresh Injury Blow to Star Winger Ahead of Crucial Final Day Clash With Brighton @JoannaDurkan_ https://t.co/fr239VYGOV — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) May 12, 2018

However, with injuries seemingly mounting up, the news of Mane picking up another injury has not been taken kindly as the Sengal international has been a key figure in Liverpool's frightening front three who have combined for 87 goals across all competitions this term.





Asked if Mane was available for selection on Sunday, Klopp said: "We will see. It is not the same injury. It's a fresh problem."





With Emre Can, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip all ruled out, the thought of yet another senior figure in the treatment has spread panic throughout the fan base as concerns mostly surround the 25-year-old's availability for the showdown in Kiev, but in the meantime the Anfield faithful have come up with a suitable replacement.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Alberto Moreno.





The left-back who has been usurped by Andy Robetson is one of Liverpool's only remaining players with suitable pace, so why not...

I love how so many people are saying this. But they;re all saying things like "I might be crazy" Moreno man. 😂 — Karl (@KMacoftheKop) May 11, 2018





With Mane out I'd put Moreno out on the left, I know he's brainless defensively but he's definitely got some talent and can cause a problem — Indigo 🉐 (@IndigoLFC) May 11, 2018

Agreed, Moreno would be better on the left even though he's about 12 years old mentally — Fred (@AbsoluteGini) May 11, 2018

And there was one line of thinking when Mane's injury news emerged...