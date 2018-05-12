Report: Maurizio Sarri Set for Showdown Talks With Napoli

Napoli are set to offer manager Maurizio Sarri a new contract despite rumours of a move to Chelsea gaining momentum.

By 90Min
May 12, 2018

CalcioMercato are reporting that the Italian club are looking to tie Sarri down in the long term to avoid losing their mercurial boss. Napoli have enjoyed a fantastic Serie A campaign this season, falling just short of beating Juventus to the Scudetto, and Sarri has been the orchestrator from the touchline, attracting interest from other clubs - most notably Chelsea, whose interest has peaked following a disappointing season of their own.

CalcioMercato also report that Sarri is due to meet Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis next week as the pair look to mend their relationship and and agree on new contract terms. This new contract would see Sarri's wages double from €1.5m a year to €3m a year, plus an extra €1m of add-ons, keeping the Tuscan at the club until 2020.

It's understood that the main stumbling block to Sarri agreeing a new deal would be the poor relationship between himself and De Laurentiis, which was amplified recently by Sarri's desire to sign top players and De Laurentiis' reluctance to spend big in the transfer market.

Napoli will be keen to agree a new contract with Sarri before Chelsea start sniffing around as the season draws to a close.

