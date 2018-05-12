How To Watch Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday, May 12.

By Jenna West
May 12, 2018

Two-time defending Champions League winner Real Madrid hosts Celta Vigo on Saturday in league play as it continues preparations for another European final vs. Liverpool.

Real Madrid's top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the match due to an ankle sprain suffered in the recent Clasico vs. Barcelona, though manager Zinedine Zidane expects him to be ready for the Champions League final.

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas could miss the match as he continues to recover from a right hamstring injury he suffered on April 17.

The two teams last met on Jan. 7 with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Real Madrid's quest to finish in second place behind Barcelona took a hit on Wednesday with a 3-2 loss to Sevilla, but its place in next season's Champions League is already secure. Celta Vigo, meanwhile, is braced for a midtable finish.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

