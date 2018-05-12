Ronaldo Left Out of Squad to Face Celta as Real Madrid Expect Superstar to Return Before UCL Final

By 90Min
May 12, 2018

Real Madrid will be without two key players in their final home game of La Liga this season against Celta Vigo on Saturday evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the match due to injury, while Sergio Ramos has also not travelled with the squad to Galicia, as Real Madrid look to see out their season in style and build some further momentum to take into the Champions League final.

Ronaldo picked up an ankle problem in the recent victory over Barcelona in El Clasico and will miss the game against Celta. However, according to Marca, he is set to return in time for the final domestic game of the season with Villarreal.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, it looks like the 33-year-old will most definitely be available for the Champions League final in Kiev.

According to the report, Ronaldo is 'working hard to recover' from his ankle sprain and is remaining calm about the situation as he works on a tailor-made rehabilitation plan. The injury is understood to be minor and he is on track with his recovery schedule.

In fact, Real Madrid insist that their star man will arrive in Kiev in better physical condition than any of the previous Champions League finals he has played for the Spanish champions.

He is set to feature against Villarreal in order to get back up to match sharpness ahead of the Liverpool tie, but it's unclear whether he will start the match or be introduced as a substitute.

Real Madrid will not risk him against Villarreal if he absolutely cannot play as there will be nothing resting on that game with Real Madrid having already wrapped up the league title.

Meanwhile, midfielder Isco has returned to the matchday squad for Real Madrid's clash with Celta after suffering with an injury of his own in recent weeks. There is more good news for fans of Real Madrid, as four players return after sitting out the last match against Sevilla.

Keylor Navas, Marcelo, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are all in the squad to face Celta Vigo.

They are joined by former Tottenham winger Gareth Bale, who returns following a recent suspension.

