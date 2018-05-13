Alan Shearer Offers Classy Tributes to Mohamed Salah After Winger Breaks Goalscoring Record

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has hailed Mohamed Salah following the Egyptian surpassing his record for most goals scored during a 38-game season.

The 25-year-old played a pivotal role, as he has done all season, as Liverpool secured Champions League football for next year with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon at Anfield.

However, the attacker's opener - which was followed by goals from Dejan Lovren, Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson - not only celebrated his Premier League Player of the Year award in style, which the Reds favourite received earlier in the day but also etched the forward's name into the history books.

With Sunday's finish, Salah overtook Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez's long-standing record of netting 31 times in a 38-game campaign, and following his achievement, the ex-Blackburn and Newcastle United talisman had some classy words for the Merseyside hero.





"Congratulations, Mo Salah, on beating our record - myself, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo," the 47-year-old said, as quoted by The Redmen TV.

Congratulations @MoSalah on the new goal-scoring record. I enjoyed it while it lasted! 🙋🏼‍♂️ @premierleague #PLrecord — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 13, 2018

"You've had a magnificent season. What an impact you've had in that Liverpool team. It must be a joy to play in that team with so many chances created. Keep up the good work!"





And he also followed that message up with a tweet dedicated to the Egyptian winger, stating: "Congratulations @MoSalah on the new goal-scoring record. I enjoyed it while it lasted! @premierleague #PLrecord."

However, despite both setting the all-time scoring record and claiming the Premier League Golden Boot from Harry Kane while doing so, the 25-year-old will miss out on this year's European Golden Shoe award, with Lionel Messi sitting two goals ahead in the rankings.