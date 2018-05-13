BBC Pundit Urges Crystal Palace to Sign Impressive Starlet After Positive Loan Spell

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has urged Crystal Palace to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a permanent deal, after enduring a positive loan spell at the club.

The 22-year old joined the Eagles from Chelsea in the summer on a season-long loan, but has been in and out of Roy Hodgson's side, with injuries plaguing most of his season.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The England international shined when given his chance last Saturday against Stoke, as Palace confirmed their status in the Premier League for another season with an excellent comeback win, which relegated Stoke in the process.

Crooks said in his BBC Team of the Week: "The first thing Roy Hodgson must do, above all else now Crystal Palace have secured their Premier League status, is sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a permanent basis.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages





"Chelsea do not appear to have the time or inclination to develop this talent any more than they did Kevin de Bruyne or Mohamed Salah. The on-loan Chelsea midfielder didn't just rain on Stoke City's parade, he sunk it.

"It was painful to watch. The Palace midfielder is looking more the perfect England replacement for the injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with every game."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

It remains to be seen whether or not Roy Hodgson will sign the midfielder on a permanent basis, but with a lack of opportunities at Chelsea, a summer deal for the Englishman might not be too far off.

Loftus-Cheek has had a hand in seven goals in just 24 league and cup appearances since joining Palace, with two strikes against Stoke earlier in the season and most recently against Leicester, as well as providing five assists.

The Englishman has two England caps to his name, impressing in both of those, and with the injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Loftus-Cheek is likely to be involved in England's World Cup squad if he can stay fit.