Arsenal defeated Huddersfield 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium to ensure their first points on the road in 2018, and then officially said goodbye to Arsene Wenger for the final time after 22 years in charge.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second half goal was enough to hand the Gunners the victory, and ensure the Frenchman's final match in charge of the north London giants ended in all smiles.



Huddersfield almost put a dampener on Wenger's farewell within the space of three minutes, with Steve Mounie meeting a Florent Hadergjonaj cross well at the back post only for David Ospina to get down well to deny him.

Mounie was involved again moments later when he met another ball in this time from Alex Pritchard's corner. The Benin international knocked it down for Schindler, whose shot was well blocked and ultimately gathered by a grateful Ospina.

The hosts should definitely have gone ahead moments after that when Tom Ince blazed over from just five yards out after good work by Pritchard to get in behind the Arsenal defence.



Wenger's final team were doing nothing at that point to get people off their feet, but the home fans did take it upon themselves to show some respect to the departing legend in the 22nd minute with a standing ovation.

Arsenal actually struggled to create anything meaningful in the first half, with the Terriers dogged in defence. Sead Kolasinac had a half chance on the stretch at the back post from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's corner but the burly Bosnian couldn't convert.

The Gunners scored against the run of play though through Aubameyang. The Gabon striker was well placed to tap in his 10th goal for the club from Aaron Ramsey's cross after their slickest move of the match - the second league in which he has hit double goals this season after his Bundesliga exploits in 2017.

It was clear that Huddersfield were trying to involve Mounie as much as possible, given Arsenal's shaky defence this season. The 23-year-old was quite the handful throughout the game and often gave Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding things to think about.

They tried to apply to pressure early in the second half to get back in the game, with Hadergjonaj and Pritchard both trying their luck from the edge of the box.

Ospina made a great save on the hour mark after Ince drilled a low effort towards the bottom corner - the Colombian stopper showing solid reflexes.

It was as if the footballing gods were looking down on Arsenal, ensuring Huddersfield just didn't quite have enough to spoil Wenger's grand farewell.

Alexandre Lacazette and substitute Danny Welbeck both had one-on-one chances to score but both were thwarted by Terriers stopper Jonas Lossl.

There was time for a couple more Huddersfield chances right at the death, including Aaron Mooy hitting the crossbar from a tight angle, but it simply wasn't meant to be for the home side on the day.

And that was that. The final whistle blew, the Gunners ended their torrid seven-game away run without a win and the curtain was drawn on the Arsene Wenger era after 22 years. It just seemed right that, despite not playing particularly well, Arsenal were able to win the very last game of his tenure.