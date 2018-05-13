Man City Stopper Ederson Signs Monster 7-Year Deal at Etihad Just Hours After 100-Point Season Ends

Manchester City stopper Ederson has signed a new seven year deal with the Premier League champions, tying him to the Etihad until the summer of 2025.

The Brazil international joined the club from Benfica last summer in a €40m move, and has been at the heart of the club's blitz of English football this season with his impressive range of passing and assuredness under pressure.

Amazing news!@edersonmoraes93 has signed a new deal and committed himself to the Club until 2025! 😀 #mancity pic.twitter.com/vraZv8hhBw — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 13, 2018

Speaking to the club's website, the 24-year-old said: “I’m delighted to sign my new contract. It means that the club is happy with my work, they trust me, and I hope to meet their expectations on the pitch and bring a lot of joy to the fans.

“I want to win everything we can! All of the competitions, but for me the Champions League is without a doubt a very special competition for us, and it is my dream to win it in Manchester City’s shirt!"

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Ederson has shown in his first season at the Club that he has all the attributes needed to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has outstanding quality and his ability with the ball sets him apart from his competitors. We are really looking forward to seeing him develop at City over the coming years.”

City became the first Premier League side to reach 100 points in a single season with a last-gasp win win away at Southampton on Sunday night, and will be looking to add European glory to their domestic dominance next season - having been knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Liverpool last month.