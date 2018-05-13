Manchester United are 'expected' to confirm the signing of Juventus defender Alex Sandro in a move that could see the fee reach over £50m, according to reports.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his full-back options this summer, with first choice pair Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young entering the final years of their career at Old Trafford.

And according to The Times, the Portuguese manager has labelled the Juve defensive ace as a priority target during the upcoming transfer window and will continue to advance his pursuit.

Sandro has attracted interest from the Premier League previously, with Chelsea said to have been monitoring the 27-year-old in January.

In the end, no move materialised; however, as stated by the report, the Brazilian has urged Juventus to accept Manchester United's offer this time around.

The Serie A champions-elect now 'expect' the deal to go through during the post-season break, yet will hold out for Mourinho's men to reach their asking price before sanctioning the deal.

It is said that the Old Lady value Sandro higher than the £50m paid by Manchester City for Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur almost 12 months ago and will demand in excess of £55m, although United are keen to keep it at £50m.

Should an agreement be reached, the Brazil international will become the joint-third most expensive defender in the world, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Aymeric Laporte.

Sandro's arrival, however, would push Luke Shaw further down the pecking order at Old Trafford and almost certainly signal an imminent exit.

Mourinho has £150m to spend this summer, with any additional funds raised from sales to be redirected to the Portuguese's kitty.

Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and the former Southampton defender have all been tipped to leave, which would free up more wages and squad space at United.