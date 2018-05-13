Championship Sunday is finally here and the 2017-2018 Premier League season is almost finished.

All 20 teams will play at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 13, and every single game will be on a network channel.

Although Manchester City have already clinched the league title, there is still much to play for on the last day. A Chelsea victory over Newcastle and a Liverpool defeat against Brighton would put Antonio Conte's side in next year's Champions League. A Crystal Palace victory would secure a top-10 finish. And a point from Southampton would put them clear of relegation.

Here's the full television schedule for Sunday's slate of games.

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Brighton – NBC

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea – NBCSN

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Watford – USA

10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester City – SYFY

10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Stoke City – CNBC

10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal – MSNBC

10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City – Bravo

10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Everton – E!

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. West Brom – Oxygen

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Bournemouth – OC & RSN

