How to Watch Premier League Championship Sunday: TV schedule, Live streaming

Championship Sunday is here.

By Nihal Kolur
May 13, 2018

Championship Sunday is finally here and the 2017-2018 Premier League season is almost finished.

All 20 teams will play at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 13, and every single game will be on a network channel.

Although Manchester City have already clinched the league title, there is still much to play for on the last day. A Chelsea victory over Newcastle and a Liverpool defeat against Brighton would put Antonio Conte's side in next year's Champions League. A Crystal Palace victory would secure a top-10 finish. And a point from Southampton would put them clear of relegation. 

Here's the full television schedule for Sunday's slate of games.

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Brighton – NBC
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Watford – USA 
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester City – SYFY
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Stoke City – CNBC 
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal – MSNBC 
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City – Bravo 
10 a.m. ET: West Ham United  vs. Everton – E! 
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. West Brom – Oxygen
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Bournemouth – OC & RSN 

All games will be live streamed on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

