REVEALED: Man Utd Set to Beat Rivals Man City in the Financial Premier League Table

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Manchester United may have lost out to Manchester City in the hunt for this season's Premier League title, but the Red Devils can perhaps take a crumb of comfort in that fact that they look to have still earned more than their noisy neighbours.

The Blues were by far and away the best side in England in 2017/18, combining scintillating attacking football with a ruthless determination to win, but it looks like that isn't enough to place them at the top of the Premier League financial table courtesy of Nick Harris for the Mail.

That honour goes the way of United, who are set to edge out City due to being on TV twice more than their bitter rivals. Their total income for the season, taking into account games on TV, placement winnings and the equal share payment, should stand at £153.6m - £400,000 more than champions City


Team Total Income
1. Manchester United £153.6m
2. Manchester City £153.2m
3. Liverpool £149.6m
4. Tottenham £148.1m
5. Arsenal £145.7m
6. Chelsea £145.3m
7. Everton £131.0m
8. Newcastle £125.9m
9. Burnley £122.3m
10. Leicester City £120.7m
11. Crystal Palace £116.8m
12. West Ham £114.7m
13. Bournemouth £113.6m
14. Brighton £112.0m
15. Watford £110.4m
16. Southampton £109.6m
17. Huddersfield £104.5m
18. Swansea City £100.5m
19. Stoke City £98.9m
20. West Brom £98.5m


Effectively clubs earn the bulk of their payments from televised games, which is why Burnley find themselves below Everton and Newcastle despite finishing higher in the Premier League table - the Clarets were only on the box a paltry seven times - the lowest out of any team in the top flight.

Despite relegation, West Brom, Stoke and Swansea all raked in around £100m for their efforts this season.

