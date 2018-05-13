REVEALED: Pep Guardiola's Harsh Words to Defender Which Sealed His Fate Upon Arrival to Man City

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Gael Clichy has revealed the brutal way in which Pep Guardiola signalled the end of his career at Manchester City following the Spaniard's arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016.

The full back spent six seasons with City following his move from Arsenal before departing for İstanbul Başakşehir last year after just one year working alongside Guardiola - who informed the 32-year-old that his career was all but over just days into his reign.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Despite having made over 150 appearances for City prior to Guardiola's arrival, the Spanish boss was quick to get to the point with the players he inherited from Manuel Pellegrini.

"Your career is behind you now," Guardiola told Clichy, the 32-year-old admitted to the Guardian

The damning assessment continued: "But you have a duty, every day, every session, every behaviour you have; young players are looking up to you and even if you don't feel like a special player, you've done so many years in England.

"You've won trophies, you are somebody and those young players will look up to you and behave like you are behaving."

Although many players would have shirked the challenge and downed tools, Clichy went on to play 39 times for Guardiola before making his move to Turkey last summer, and upon reflection it was an experience he has savoured. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He added: "I was lucky for the last 12 months to work with Guardiola and often you think of someone being a genius of football; but if someone is close, he is the one.

"I am not saying he's the best, as other managers have had success with different methods, but he certainly shows you a different way of feeling and seeing football. It was a major shock."

Clichy's departure from City ended his 14-year spell in the Premier League as Guardiola made sweeping changes to the club's fullback ranks as Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker were brought in to replace Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabeta, and Aleksandar Kolarov.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)