Tottenham Hotspur picked up a stunning 5-4 victory against Leicester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

Pochettino's men found themselves 3-1 down early on the second half but a miraculous second half display saw them finish off the Premier League campaign in style.

The game got off to an enthralling start, with a goal just three minutes into the tie as Jamie Vardy got across his man to connect with Riyad Mahrez's cross and head the ball into the bottom corner at the near post.

However, their lead lasted less than three minutes when Lucas Moura won the ball high up the field from Danny Simpson and fed in Harry Kane, who slotted the ball past Eldin Jakupović in the Leicester net.

Leicester did not let their heads slip after the equaliser and found themselves regaining the lead just ten minutes later, when Riyad Mahrez found the bottom corner with a lovely finish from the edge of the box. The Algerian will be grateful to Kelechi Iheancho, Adrien Silva and Jamie Vardy for their lovely football in the build up to his strike.

Tottenham had dominated the possession in the first half, but Leicester were more productive with the ball in the final third. Demarai Gray looked close to extending the lead when he forced a fine save from Hugo Lloris after some superb football from Leicester.

The sides went in level at the break and Leicester came out with their tales up and, two minutes into the second half, made it 3-1 when Iheanacho picked the ball up centrally, drove to the edge of the box and fired the ball into the top right corner past a helpless Lloris.

Two minutes later, Lamela pulled one back as he tapped the ball in from close range and reduced the deficit to 3-2.

Spurs scored a second goal in a matter of minutes to make it 3-3. Maguire got his feet caught underneath him and allowed Lamela to nip in and see his shot deflected off Christian Fuchs, and into the net for an own goal.

On the hour, Lamela scored another by slotting past Jakupović to give Spurs a 4-3 lead in stunning fashion after initially being 3-1 down.

Kane looked like extending Spurs' lead when he showed his threat in front of goal but was denied by Wes Morgan. Leicester countered and Vardy latched onto a long ball from Mahrez, and the England striker showed some excellent centre forward play before he rifled the ball into the top of the net for his 20th Premier League goal of the season.

Game over? No. Harry Kane had other ideas. With fifteen minutes to play, Kane fired a right footed shot neatly into the corner to give his side a stunning lead in their final league game at Wembley and wrap up three all three points for Spurs, leaving them on 77 points in third place.

The visitors, meanwhile, finish 9th.