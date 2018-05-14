6 of the Best Moments From an Entertaining Final Weekend of the Premier League Season

The 2017/18 Premier League season ended with a bit of a whimper on Sunday. Not that it was devoid of entertainment, but there was simply very little to play for, and instead this was a day for reflections, retirements and celebrations.

If you missed it, I'm sorry to report that Swansea didn't get that 9-0 win they desperately needed. But there was excitement to be found elsewhere in the league as records tumbled and legends waved goodbye.

Here are six of the best moments from the final weekend of a remarkable season.

Best Game

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

There's always one game on the final day where both teams throw caution to the wind and produce a rip-roaring goal fest to sign off in style. This season it took place in fitting surroundings, as Tottenham bade farewell to Wembley with a 5-4 win over Leicester.

Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane both scored two apiece to give us all false hope of a devastating England strike force at the World Cup. There were also brilliant efforts by Riyad Mahrez, in what will probably be his last Leicester game, and Kelechi Iheanacho, with the Foxes leading 3-1 at one point.

But Erik Lamela scored his first two league goals of the season and tried to claim a third as Spurs eventually got the three points needed to secure 3rd position. Tottenham will move into their new home at the start of next season, but they hope it will be the same old faces in the starting lineup come August.

Best Goalscorer

Michael Regan/GettyImages

When Luis Suarez left Liverpool in 2014, they thought they were saying goodbye to a once-in-a-generation player. Four years later the Kop has a new king, even better than the one who came before.

Mo Salah's goal against Brighton was his 32nd of the season, setting a new record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League campaign. Now he just needs four in the Champions League final to eclipse Ian Rush's club record for a single season.

It was a perfect afternoon for the Reds, with Dominic Solanke and the hugely popular Andy Robertson scoring their first goals for the club as they sealed their place in next season's Champions League with ease. Next job: win the bloody thing.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Is it possible to be disappointed at finishing a season with 98 points? As the clock ticked over into the 90th minute at St Mary's Stadium, it seemed that Manchester City were going to miss out on becoming the Premier League's first centurions.

But then in the 94th minute, Kevin De Bruyne's precise ball over the Southampton defence found Gabriel Jesus, who collected it in his stride and brilliantly lobbed it over Alex McCarthy to bring up that three figure points tally to add to the record goals and record wins.

We may never see the likes of this team again, so let's hope they stick around for a few years to come. Also worthy of a mention is De Bruyne, who won the Premier League's inaugural playmaker award for most assists, and would surely have scooped all the major awards were it not for that pesky Egyptian.

Best Reaction to a Club Statement

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Newcastle finished their season in style, beating Chelsea 3-0 at St. James' Park. The victory was marred slightly by the worry that it could be Rafa Benitez's final game - the Spaniard is yet to sign a contract extension due to worries about transfer funds.

A statement from chairman Mike Ashley said: “Rafa, as always, has my full support, and [...] I will continue to ensure that every penny generated by the club is available to him." This despite Newcastle having one of the lowest net spends in the league. It's fair to say club legend Alan Shearer was not impressed.





"Copy and paste," he said simply on Match of the Day. "Different date. Same as last year. It's exactly the same thing. Give him some money to spend then. I am very concerned about Rafa going." It would be a shame if Benitez were to leave - he's done an incredible job to get the Magpies into the top half on a shoestring.

Best Banter

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium was very special on Sunday. Huddersfield were celebrating their unlikely Premier League survival, while Arsenal fans were there to say goodbye to manager Arsene Wenger, whose 22-year reign has now come to an end.

In the first half, a plane flew over the stadium bearing the message: "Merci Arsene, we'll miss you too." The Huddersfield fans brilliantly responded, singing: "You wanted him out, You wanted him out, You two-faced b*stards, you wanted him out."

To the Arsenal supporters' credit, they responded in kind, singing: "Herbert Chapman, he left cause you're sh*t" in reference to the manager who led both clubs to success in the 1920s and 1930s.

But despite the banter, there was a real moment of unity in the 22nd minute when the whole crowd joined together in applause for the departing Wenger - the sort of classy act you just don't see enough of in football these days.

Worst Way to Say Goodbye to Club Legends

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

After the mutual admiration society at Huddersfield, a pity party at Swansea. Not only did the Swans not muster the ten-goal swing they needed, they actually lost at home to relegated Stoke, confirming their own demise in the process.

This was no way to say goodbye to club legends Angel Rangel and Leon Britton. Rangel made over 300 appearances for the club; Britton, over 500. For Swansea to bow out in such a meek way was a shame for both players.

However, the fact that Britton played for Swansea in all four divisions of the Football League should serve as a reminder of how far they've come.

This was their first relegation since 2001, and hopefully they won't "do a Sunderland" next year.