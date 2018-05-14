Former Man City Boss Roberto Mancini Set to Sign 2-Year Deal to Become New Italy Head Coach

May 14, 2018

Former Manchester City and Internazionale manager Roberto Mancini is set to become the new head coach of the Italian national team. 

Sky Sports News report that Mancini is set to sign a two-year-deal with the national side imminently. Italy have been without a permanent head coach since their disastrous 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.  

Mancini had been heavily linked with the Italy job since the departure Gian Piero Ventura in November. The announcement that a deal had been agreed with Mancini was to be expected after the Italian stepped down as manager of Zenit Saint Petersburg

Mancini's appointment as head coach will become another step in Italy's plans to rebuild their national side after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Gli Azzurri finished second in their qualifying group and were required to go through a play-off to qualify for this summer's tournament. They lost to Sweden 1-0 on aggregate and soon began some sweeping changes to the national team set up. 

Veteran internationals Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Daniele De Rossi all announced their retirements from international football. Ventura was sacked as head coach and Carlo Tavecchio resigned as president of the Italian football federation. 

A former Italy international himself, Mancini earned 36 caps for his country from 1984 to 1994, scoring four goals. As a manager at club level, Mancini has enjoyed plenty of success across Europe. The boss won three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias with Inter Milan and oversaw Manchester City's first ever Premier League title in 2012. 

Luigi Di Biagio has been holding onto the reigns in Italy on an interim basis until the team found their new permanent head coach. After beating the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte to the job, Mancini will now be tasked with making Italy a global force once again. 

