Liverpool Fans React to Thierry Henry's Glowing Praise for Liverpool Forward

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Former Gunners forward Thierry Henry has praised Liverpool's Roberto Firmino for being the 'most complete' striker in the league. 

Liverpool ended their Premier League season with a resounding 4-0 victory against Brighton at Anfield. Most of the post-match and post-season reaction was dedicated to Mohamed Salah, who managed to increase his tally for the campaign to 32 goals and secure the Golden Boot award ahead of Spurs' Harry Kane. 

The Egyptian's most recent goal also saw him break the record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season. The record was previously jointly held by Luis Suarez (2014/14), Cristiano Ronaldo (2007/08) and Alan Shearer (1995/96). Salah is also the all-time top-scoring foreign player in a single Premier League season.

Nevertheless, Henry was quick to praise one of Salah's teammates, saying on Sky Sports (via GMS): "Firmino is the most complete striker in the league. I'm not talking about the best finisher or the best work rate, I'm talking about all round. Most complete in the league." 


Liverpool fans were quick to acknowledge the Frenchman's praise on social media:  





Firmino, who arrived from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015 for a £29m fee, has registered an impressive 27 goals and 17 assists in 52 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.   

The Brazilian is seventh in the league's top scorer charts with 15 goals in 37 appearances and has chipped in with seven league assists. Firmino will have the chance to add to both tallies when Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26. 

