The 'M' Word: Ronaldo's Sister Reveals Why Talk of Messi Is Banned From Ballon d'Or Holder's Home

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

The name Lionel Messi might be a household one, but you won't hear it if you visit the home of his Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Euro 2016 winner does not welcome people mentioning Messi's name in his family home, according to his sister Katia Aveiro.


The Ronaldo or Messi argument has been going on for over ten years, as the world continues to debate who the better player is. It is an argument that will never be settled, but (mercifully) many are starting to concede to the fact that we should just celebrate the two five-time Ballon d'Or winners are exceptional talents that they are rather than constantly pitting one against the other.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

While the debate has caused fierce arguments amongst fans worldwide, the stars of La Liga themselves have always kept it very respectful between each other. They've battled it out on many occasions on and off the pitch, but each player has always spoken highly of the other.

However, with one playing for Barcelona and one playing for Real Madrid, and the Ballon d'Or trophy to compete for annually, there is no doubt that they are rivals. 

That being said, the insight from Ronaldo's sister regarding the supposed Messi ban, is still a surprising one.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Speaking to French newspaper Le Equipe, Katia said: "We don't talk about Messi inside the house.

"Cristiano knows that outside the door, there's a whirlwind. And he knows that when he crosses the door from the outside to the inside, he is protected. This is where he recharges all his batteries."

Katia also revealed that she believes that her brother will play another four seasons before he hangs up his boots. 

She added: "He's very focused, in his own bubble, but he's also very anxious. He plays the match out in his head, thinks about how things will happen.

"There are some who play until the age of 37. Cristiano is not a machine, but he will continue to play while he can, I think for three or four more years.

"Cristiano has always been a perfectionist, he's always seeking to be the best, to do everything to win. But aside from that, he is really reserved."

Despite missing out on La Liga to Messi, Ronaldo remains the bookmakers' favourite to retain the Ballon d'Or this year. However. Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is second favourite ahead of Lionel Messi at the moment. The last time someone other than Messi or Ronaldo won the coveted award was back in 2007 with Kaka.

