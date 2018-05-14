Marcelo Admits He'd Love to Play With Neymar at Real Madrid But Insists He Won't Try to Convince Him

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Marcelo would love for his Brazil teammate Neymar to join him at Real Madrid, but said that he would not try to convince the Paris Saint-Germain striker about his future.

Neymar joined PSG from Madrid's hated rivals Barcelona last summer but has been strongly linked with a return to Spain to join Zinedine Zidane's team. Marcelo has made 450 appearances for Los Blancos since joining the club from Fluminense in 2006. 

He and Neymar were both part of the Brazil squad that reached the semi finals of the World Cup on home soil in 2014 and will link up again in Tite's team this summer.

Speaking after Real Madrid thrashed Celta Vigo 6-0 on Saturday, Marcelo admitted that he would like to play with Neymar at club level as well, but would not force his hand.

"The best come to Madrid and I would love to play with Neymar," he said, quoted by AS. "When I talk to Neymar, I'm not talking about Real Madrid or leaving PSG."

Brazil's quest for a sixth World Cup begins on 17 June when they face Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don. They will also play Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E, and Marcelo says that he and Neymar will be focused on the Selecao, rather than transfer rumours.

"We will be in Russia to play something very important," he said. "We will not be talking about signings. We will be representing our country."

Neymar scored 28 goals in 30 games for PSG this season before an metatarsal injury ended his campaign early. However, he was still named Ligue 1 player of the season at an awards ceremony on Sunday.

Without his assistance, PSG have gone on to complete a domestic treble, clinched by beating third division side Les Herbiers in the Coupe de France final.

