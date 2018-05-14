Mark Hughes 'Not Sure' Over Southampton Future After Final Day 1-0 Manchester City Loss

Southampton manager Mark Hughes has insisted that he thought his side played 'very well' on the final day of the Premier League season, despite succumbing to a last-minute strike by Gabriel Jesus to lose 1-0 to Manchester City.

Hughes' side had all but confirmed their Premier League status for next season ahead of the match following their midweek victory at Swansea, but came agonisingly close to rounding their campaign off with an impressive draw against the champions only for Brazil international Jesus to score with virtually the last kick of the game. Despite the defeat, Hughes insisted he was proud of his side's performance.

"I thought we played very well today," Hughes told Sky Sports after the match. "I thought we created a lot of chances and arguably had the better of it in the second half but, as you know, the quality that they (City) have only takes one moment."

Hughes was handed the reins at St. Mary's in March with the club struggling in the relegation dogfight, but an upturn in form in recent weeks has seen them steer narrowly clear of the drop.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Welshman praised his players for their escape from the bottom three, saying: "All the credit is at their door, I have to say. Clearly we needed to do something different so we changed the shape, changed personnel and we decided to get on the front foot and start creating a little bit more.





"We did okay, and we did better every single day in training and every game we've played. We've just run into really good form at the right time, which you have to in these circumstances."

Despite steering the Saints away from the drop, it remains to be seen whether or not Hughes will remain at the club next season. With regard to his own future on the south coast, Hughes had less to say, adding: "I'm not sure. I'm sure I'll get some kind of real indication next week. Everyone needs to know which way the club wants to go."