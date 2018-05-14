Liverpool revelation Mohamed Salah has revealed what his former manager Jose Mourinho said to him when the Reds met Manchester United earlier in the season.

Many have been surprised by how well Salah has fared in his debut season for Liverpool, partly due to his uninspiring first stint in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

Mourinho hardly gave Salah a chance to impress at the Blues and was unceremoniously shipped off to Italy with the pair failing to see eye to eye. But Salah has revealed how his reunion with Mourinho fared as the paired shared a cordial exchange.

"Did you meet Mourinho after getting back to England?" Salah was asked in an interview with Egypt Today.

"I did meet him twice," Salah replied. "In our match here at Anfield [Liverpool vs Manchester United] and in the other match in Manchester; he told me that he is happy with what I am doing.

"So, I thanked him. We didn't talk much; I just said 'hi' to him and he told me that he was happy for me."

Salah joined Chelsea from Basel in 2014, but managed just 13 league appearances across two seasons at the club. During his time at the club he was also shipped out on loan twice to Fiorentina and Roma before moving to Italian capital permanently in 2016.

Back in 2015 while in charge of Chelsea, Mourinho made it quite clear that Salah did not have a future at the Blues. "He doesn't belong to my squad and he's not staying here," the boss once said (via Goal). "He's a good boy and a good player. He needs more top-level football so I'm happy with any decision him and the club make."

Salah has certainly proved his doubters wrong after his record breaking first season at Anfield. The latest record to tumble in the Egyptian's 44-goal season for the Reds is the Premier League goal record for a single 38-game season. Salah's tally of 32 league goals overtakes the record of 31 previously jointly held by Alan Shearer, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo.