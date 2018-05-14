Mourinho Reveals Why Carrick Won't Be His Number 2 Next Year Despite Backing Star for Assistant Role

Jose Mourinho has revealed his plans to make Michael Carrick his long-term number two, but insists the former midfielder will have to learn his trade first as he declared he will not be naming an official assistant manager for next season following the departure of Rui Faria.

The ex-England international all but called time on his Premier League career during Manchester United's 1-0 win over Watford on Sunday, and will now join the Red Devils' coaching staff.

However, following the victory, the 55-year-old revealed (via the Daily Mail) that his soon-to-be former player will have to be patient in his new career.

84' - So, there we have it. @Carras16 bows out of the @PremierLeague to a rapturous reception at Old Trafford, as @PaulPogba takes his place.



It's been a pleasure, captain. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/MGl7SwtcWB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2018

"I'm going to organise my coaching staff next season in a way where the assistant-manager doesn't exist," Mourinho said.

"I'm going to have coaches, assistant coaches, fitness coaches and a structure where they have specialists in different areas connected to performance. And my analysts. I'm not going to have an assistant manager in the sense of the word.

Hasta pronto querido @carras16!Gracias por haber dado tanto por este @ManUtd_ES 🔴 Thank you @carras16 for making this @ManUtd bigger! See you soon hermano! pic.twitter.com/0NnNKmP5tY — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) May 13, 2018

"I think it will be Michael Carrick in the future when he has his badges, his pro licence. People think you can be a player one day, coach the next, but it's not like that. Your brain can feel ready, but you need the practice."

The two embraced as Carrick was withdrawn to a standing ovation at Old Trafford with five minutes remaining, and the playmaker thanked his boss in his farewell speech shortly after.

"I look forward to learning off him," said the United captain. "He is one of the very best. I am sure he will teach me a few things and certain we will have some success."

🔊 Time to turn your sound up and listen to @Carras16's final words as an #MUFC player at Old Trafford... pic.twitter.com/LZPg8uZ2jF — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2018

Mourinho had worked with ex-assistant coach Faria for 17 years, but the Old Trafford boss insisted that having Carrick by his side will afford him a different viewpoint after so many years at the club.

"He will have a different vision," the Portuguese added. "I have to make the decisions but of course my assistants have an opinion, and he will participate in every aspect."

Meanwhile, Manchester United now turn their attention to their last clash of the campaign, where they will meet Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium next weekend.

Michael Carrick

706 club career apps, 34 goals

11 major trophies (5 PL), all for Man Utd

34 caps for England

Debut in West Ham's 1-1 Intertoto Cup draw v Jokerit (A), July 1999 pic.twitter.com/dFBhBMawYA — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 13, 2018

Both Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku are doubts for the capital showdown, but Mourinho is waiting until the 11th hour to make any final calls.

"He was injured in a Friday training session, a knee problem," the United boss stated when asked about Martial's fitness. "He had treatment at the training ground and stayed away. I don't know if he will be fit for the final. I am waiting for the doctor, but if it's impossible to play today, I have my doubts."

"He is back on Tuesday," he added when questions turned to Lukaku, who has been undergoing treatment in Belgium after suffering an ankle injury. "We will see."