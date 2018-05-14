Overlooked Barcelona & Spain Star Sergio Busquets Claims He Deserves More Individual Awards

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has claimed that he doesn't get the credit he deserves because of the position he plays in. 

The defensive midfielder has been in the Barça first team since 2008 and has helped the club win three Champions League trophies, seven La Liga titles and six Copa Del Rey trophies in a decade. In addition, Busquets has also won the World Cup and European Championship with Spain. 

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old's performances have often been overshadowed by those of the more attacking players, and the Spaniard believes he deserves more recognition for the role he's played in the success of both his club and country. 

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"It's true that my job is to make the rest better. To play in a position that in terms of media coverage and level of play is not so spectacular, makes it harder for you, but I wouldn't change for anything," Busquets told BeIN LaLiga's Universo Valdano (via Sport English). 

"I prefer collective titles to individual ones... [However] there have been years in which I think I have deserved them. When we won the Champions League, World Cup or the Euros, I think I was a fundamental part."

Busquets also praised Manchester City and former Barça boss Pep Guardiola, whom he played under from 2008 to 2012.

He added: "With Pep you do a Masters in everything. We spent a lot of time training tactically. He was always very methodic."

Both the Citizens and the Blaugrana have clinched their respective league titles. Barcelona, however, had their unbeaten season ended at the weekend, when they lost 5-4 to Levante in an extraordinary game. City, on the other hand, ended their incredible domestic season with a record 100 points thanks to a last-minute winner against Southampton

