AS Roma Pay Respect to Arsene Wenger's Longevity as Arsenal Boss With Classy Message on Social Media

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world for legendary manager Arsene Wenger, who his managed his final match for Arsenal in a 1-0 away win to Huddersfield Town

The Gunners gave Wenger the best send off they could have by finally earning a point away from home in the Premier League in 2018. After some touching moments over the last few weeks, Arsene Wenger's farewell tour of Arsenal has finally come to an end. 

Across the world Arsene Wenger has been recognised for all the great things he has brought to the beautiful game. A club which certainly appreciate longevity, AS Roma were the latest team to pay respect to the Arsenal boss with a touching message on social media. 

While is was much the disdain of a few Arsenal fans, Roma recognise what an achievement it is to stay at one football club for so long. The legendary Francesco Totti enjoyed 25 years playing for his boyhood club from 1992 to 2017 and remains at the club as its sporting director. 

It's brilliant to see how much respect the Arsenal boss has garnered during his stay at Arsenal, even outside of England. Wenger's men met AS Roma in the Champions League four times during the manager's tenure.

Thierry Henry scored a hat trick against the Italian side in their first meeting in 2002 in the competition's group stages. The most recent meeting came in 2009 where the Gunners defeated Roma on penalties to progress to that year's quarter finals.

