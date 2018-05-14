Spanish Report Claims Man City Target Riyad Mahrez Prefers Arsenal Move This Summer

Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez has reportedly chosen to join Arsenal in the summer. The 27-year-old winger has been linked to Real Madrid and Manchester City, but is thought to be keen on moving to a club where he can make a strong impact.

Mahrez gained many admirers for his contribution during the Foxes 2015/16 title winning campaign, as he picked up the award for PFA Player of the Year, and ever since he lifted the Premier League trophy he has been the subject of transfer rumours linking him with a move away from the King Power Stadium.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Arsenal have continuously been linked to the Algeria international, and are thought to have had a bid rejected last year, reportedly leaving Mahrez furious with his club. But, according to Don Balon, they may finally land their man, despite interest from Madrid and City.

The Leicester winger is thought to have handed in a transfer request last summer, before issuing another request in January to push through a move to Manchester following a bid from City.

However, Mahrez is thought to have again changed his mind on his next destination, as reports claim that he has set his sights back on a move to Arsenal as a result of wishing to play a big part in a team, rather than being one star amongst many others.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

A host of other reports suggest that a deal has already been agreed for the Algerian winger to complete a move to the Eithad stadium.

He previously admitted to handing in a transfer request in an attempt to force a move to the newly crowned Premier League champions, so despite contrasting reports, it can be believed that Mahrez could move to Manchester after all.

The winger has had another impressive season for the Foxes, racking up 12 goals and 11 assists in the league this term. It is likely that the player will depart the King Power Stadium this summer, but where his next destination will be is yet to be confirmed.