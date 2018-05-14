Spanish Report Claims Man City Target Riyad Mahrez Prefers Arsenal Move This Summer

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez has reportedly chosen to join Arsenal in the summer. The 27-year-old winger has been linked to Real Madrid and Manchester City, but is thought to be keen on moving to a club where he can make a strong impact.

Mahrez gained many admirers for his contribution during the Foxes 2015/16 title winning campaign, as he picked up the award for PFA Player of the Year, and ever since he lifted the Premier League trophy he has been the subject of transfer rumours linking him with a move away from the King Power Stadium. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Arsenal have continuously been linked to the Algeria international, and are thought to have had a bid rejected last year, reportedly leaving Mahrez furious with his club. But, according to Don Balon, they may finally land their man, despite interest from Madrid and City.

The Leicester winger is thought to have handed in a transfer request last summer, before issuing another request in January to push through a move to Manchester following a bid from City. 

However, Mahrez is thought to have again changed his mind on his next destination, as reports claim that he has set his sights back on a move to Arsenal as a result of wishing to play a big part in a team, rather than being one star amongst many others. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

A host of other reports suggest that a deal has already been agreed for the Algerian winger to complete a move to the Eithad stadium

He previously admitted to handing in a transfer request in an attempt to force a move to the newly crowned Premier League champions, so despite contrasting reports, it can be believed that Mahrez could move to Manchester after all.

The winger has had another impressive season for the Foxes, racking up 12 goals and 11 assists in the league this term. It is likely that the player will depart the King Power Stadium this summer, but where his next destination will be is yet to be confirmed.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)