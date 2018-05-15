Barcelona's Thomas Vermaelen Faces Race Against Time to Recover for Wold Cup After Injury Setback

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Barcelona centre back Thomas Vermaelen is facing a race against time to be fit for Belgium's World Cup campaign after picking up a hamstring injury which has ruled the 32-year-old out of La Blaugrana's final game of the season. 

Vermaelen sustained the injury in the opening half hour of Barcelona's only league defeat to date at the hands of Levante on Sunday, where the stunning 5-4 loss ensured Ernesto Valverde's side failed to finish their top-flight campaign unbeaten with just one game remaining. 

The 32-year-old undertook tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury but Barcelona have yet to give an estimated return date, according to Barcelona's website

Vermaelen's condition will come as a concern for Belgium and manager Roberto Martinez after the centre back played an important role in the country's qualifying campaign. The Red Devils' squad announcement is expected to take place on May 21. 

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Sport expect Vermaelen to be sidelined for two to three weeks, but as the defender has seen his career plagued by injury in recent years, a cautious approach is likely ahead of an intense summer of competition. 

The defender, who joined Barcelona from Arsenal in 2014 and is contracted until 2019, will also miss the club's match in South Africa that form part of Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations. 

Barcelona are expected to arrive in South Africa on Wednesday morning before facing off against Mamelodi Sundowns in a friendly match on the same evening in Johannesburg, before flying back that evening to start preparations for their final league games against Real Sociedad on Sunday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)