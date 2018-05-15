David Silva Pays Tribute to Yaya Toure After Missing Manchester City Parade to Be With His Son

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Manchester City star David Silva paid tribute to midfield partner Yaya Toure from the comfort of his home, after being granted permission by Pep Guardiola to miss the club's open top bus parade with the Premier League title on Monday.

The Spaniard has flown back to his homeland to be with his family and son Mateo, who was born prematurely earlier this year - something he has been doing frequently over the past few months with Guardiola's blessing.

Speaking while cradling his child, as quoted by the Sun, Silva said: "I want to apologise for not being able to celebrate here with you today. Thank you for understanding my situation, I will be in debt with you forever, so thank you very much.

"In the future I will be able to tell my son I played with the best African footballer ever. I wish you the best of luck. I want to say everyone - enjoy tonight."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Despite his personal hardships that caused him to miss a handful of games, Silva was largely imperious for the champions in 2017/18, and was placed on the shortlist for PFA Player of the Year alongside teammate Kevin De Bruyne.


The 32-year-old has always been top class but undoubtedly hit another level this season under Guardiola, and was massively effective for City in terms of dictating the tempo of games from midfield.

The manager added: "this summer we'll watch the World Cup on the sofa - we'll have some good beer, some good red wine and enjoy what we've done. Then we'll try to come back stronger than this season."

