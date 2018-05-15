Europa League Final Preview: Recent Form, Classic Encounter, Team News & More

Atletico Madrid will take on Marseille in the hotly anticipated final of the Europa League at the Stade de Lyon on Wednesday night.

Atletico will be looking to win their third Europa League trophy, while their French opposition will be hoping to claim their first.

Los Rojiblancos booked their place in the final with a 2-1 aggregate win over Arsenal. Diego Simeone's side endured a nightmare start to the tie, however, when Sime Vrsaljko was dismissed after just ten minutes in the first leg at the Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette's 60th minute header gave the dominant hosts a deserved lead, but Arsenal were made to pay for their earlier wastefulness when Antoine Griezmann capitalised on some poor defending to equalise for the visitors ten minutes from time.

In the second leg, the hosts took the lead just before half-time through Diego Costa. The Gunners pushed for the elusive equaliser in the second half, but they were unable to break down Atletico's stern defence and prevent them from progressing to the final.

Marseille booked their ticket to the final with a 3-2 aggregate victory against Austrian champions Salzburg. Les Phocéens ran out comfortable 2-0 victors at the impressive Stade Vélodrome thanks to goals from Florian Thauvin and Clinton Njie.





Things were a little more complex for Rudi García's side in the second leg, however. Salzburg had proven in the Europa League quarter-finals that they're capable of mounting a fightback, and Die Roten Bullen did claw back the deficit with goals from Amadou Haidara and Bouna Sarr (OG).

The finally poised game went to extra-time and looked to be heading for a penalty shoot-out, until Rolando snatched Marseille a vital away goal and their consequent ticket to Lyon.

Previous Encounters:

Wednesday night's clash will be just the third time the two sides have faced one another. Both of their previous encounters came in the 2008/09 Champions League group stage. Atletico ran out 2-1 winners at the Vicente Calderón Stadium but were held to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture.

Los Colchoneros progressed to the round of 16 as runners-up to Liverpool, while Marseille finished third in the group and were consequently placed in the Europa League's round of 32.

Form:





Marseille Form: DWLDWW





Les Olympiens sit fourth in Ligue 1 with just one game left of the season. So far, they've won 21 and lost five of their 37 matches thus far. They've scored a total of 78 league goals (2.1 per game) and conceded 46 (1.2 per game).

Marseille have won seven and lost five of their 14 Europa League games. They've scored 20 times (1.4 per game) and conceded 11 times (0.8 per game) whilst playing in Europe this year.

Atletico Madrid Form: WLWWDD





Atletico are on course for a second-place finish in La Liga with 23 wins and five losses from 37 games. They've scored on 56 occasions (1.5 per game) and boast the league's best defence having conceded just 20 goals all season (0.5 per game).

Los Colchoneros, who qualified for the Europa League via a third-placed finish in the Champions League group stage, have won six and lost one of their eight games played in the competition. They've scored a total of 17 goals (2.1 per game) and conceded four (0.5 per game).

Team News:

Centre back Rolando and forward Kostas Mitroglou are both doubts for Marseille ahead of the game. Bouna Sarr dislocated his should in the semi-finals but is expected to be fit. Former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet was missing from Marseille's squad in their 3-3 draw to Guingamp on Friday with a knock but is expected to recover in time for Wednesday night.

Atletico Full-back Sime Vrsaljko will be available for selection having served his one-game ban. Centre back Jose Gimenez and midfielder Vitolo are both minor doubts, however.

Potential Marseille Lineup: Pele, Sakai, Rami, Luiz Gustavo, Amavi, Zambo Anguissa, Sanson, Thauvin, Payet, Sarr, Mitroglou

Potential Atletico Madrid Lineup: Oblak, Juanfran, Savic, Godin, Lucas, Correa, Saul Niguez, Gabi, Koke, Griezmann, Diego Costa

Prediction:

Atletico are heavy favourites for the trophy and it's clear to see why. Simeone possess one of the most adaptable squads in Europe which boasts an efficient backline and a proficient strike force.

Marseille, on the other hand, will pose a real threat in the final third, but the French side have kept just two clean sheets in their last 18 games. Their defence is especially susceptible from set-pieces, an area which Atletico excel in.





Marseille's Europa League progress has also been heavily reliant on an impeccable home form - they've managed to win just one game out of nine played away from the Stade Velodrome (qualifiers included). Les Olympiens should feel more accustomed to playing in Lyon compared to their Spanish opposition, but Atletico perform consistently both in the Wanda Metropolitano and outside of Madrid.

Prediction: Marseille 0-2 Atletico Madrid